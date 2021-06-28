A Muskogee man was injured when he drove his motorcycle into the back of another motorcycle on Kenwood Road, just east of N4425 County Road, approximately 1.5 miles east of Salina in Mayes County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Benny L. McAnally, 47, was in good condition when he was admitted to W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah, the report states.
According to OHP, McAnally was driving a 2021 Suzuki GSXR, and Clayton Timmreck, 24, was driving in front of McAnally. Both were eastbound. A 2015 Lincoln MKX SUV, driven by Edwin R. Richards, 46, of Salina, was driving westbound. Timmreck slowed down and was struck from behind by McAnally, who struck the ground, then slid into the vehicle Richards was driving. The trooper determined the cause of the collision was McAnally following too closely. Both McAnally and Timmreck were wearing helmets. Richards and his passenger were wearing seat belts and were not injured, the report states.
