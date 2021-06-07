A Muskogee man was injured when he crashed the motorcycle he was driving in Rogers County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
John Ziegelgruber, 56, was in serious condition when he was admitted Sunday to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Interstate 44, 315 feet east of Oklahoma 66 in the Catoosa city limits. Ziegelgruber was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on I-44 and was traveling too fast when he drove onto the exit ramp to Oklahoma 66. He missed the curve and drove off the left side of the road. He was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
