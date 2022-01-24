Muskogee man injured in single-vehicle crash

A Muskogee man sustained critical injuries as a result of a single-car collision that occurred Saturday about a mile east of Taft.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Johnny Miles, 52, was driving west on Old Taft Road near North 114th Street West, where the 2007 Honda Pilot he was driving left the north side of the road. Miles reportedly overcorrected, and the vehicle careened off the south side of the road and overturned twice before coming to rest on its top.
Trooper John W. Duerson of Troop C states in his report that Miles appeared to be in normal condition but driving at an unsafe speed while navigating a curve. The Honda Pilot, the trooper states, was equipped but not in use.
Miles was transported by helicopter to Ascension St. John Medical Center, where he was admitted in critical condition and treated for for head, leg, arm, and internal and external trunk injuries.
