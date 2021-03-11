Muskogee man injured in single-vehicle crash

A Muskogee man was injured in a single-vehicle crash approximately 1.5 miles south of Wagoner city limits in Wagoner County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Noah Setser, 18, was stable when he was flown to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 8:05 p.m. Wednesday on Oklahoma 16. Setser was driving a 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Setser was wearing a seat belt.
