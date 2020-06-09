Muskogee man injured in Wagoner County crash

A Muskogee man was injured after colliding with a deer on the Muskogee Turnpike in Wagoner County Monday evening, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Bill Harry Brashears, 53, was flown from the scene of the crash to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in fair condition, the report states. Brashears was traveling eastbound on the Muskogee Turnpike on a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle when, near mile marker 21, he spotted a deer crossing the roadway. Brashears collided with the deer and drove off the road. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to the OHP report.
