Muskogee man injured while racing on west side street

A Muskogee man was injured after he and another driver were racing, and one of them crashed on North 54th Street West, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Jesus Arteaga, 20, was stable when he was flown to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. Arteaga's condition was unavailable.
According to the trooper's report, the collision happened at approximately 8:13 p.m. about three-fourths of a mile north of Shawnee in Muskogee County. Arteaga was driving a 2005 GMC truck, and Jose Arteaga, 22, also of Muskogee, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro. The two were racing southbound on North 54th Street West when the Camaro ran the truck off the road, causing the truck to strike a mailbox and a tree. Jesus Arteaga was pinned for approximately 45 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.