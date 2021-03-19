A Muskogee man died in a single-vehicle crash in Sequoyah County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Erric Jewell, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene, approximately 2 miles east of Muldrow on Interstate 40, the report states.
According to OHP, Jewell was driving a 2003 GMC Envoy SUV at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday when he drove left into the center median, overcorrected and crossed the road to the right, striking a tree. Jewell was pinned in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time. The vehicle's airbags did not deploy. Jewell was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.