A Muskogee man died, and a Redbird man was injured in a crash on U.S. 69 in the rain in Wagoner County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
John Mills, 31, of Muskogee was pronounced dead at the scene, just south of County Road 750, south of Wagoner. Robert Marshall, 76, of Redbird was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where he was treated for a head injury and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at 6:43 p.m. Friday. Marshall was driving a 2006 Cadillac DeVille southbound on U.S. 69 in the outside lane. Mills, who worked for Red Beards Towing, was on the shoulder of the highway, loading a vehicle onto a wrecker when he was struck by the Cadillac. The vehicle then rolled over an undetermined number of times, coming to rest on its top. Marshall was freed for approximately 17 minutes and was freed by Wagoner Fire Department. OHP is continuing its investigation into the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.