A Muskogee man was killed early Friday morning when a deer collided with him and the motorcycle he was driving, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
James Kelton, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:52 a.m. on Fern Mountain Road, approximately 100 feet west of 45th Street, 1.5 miles west of Muskogee in Muskogee County. Kelton was driving a 1987 Honda Goldwing eastbound when the deer hit Kelton, throwing him from the motorcycle. Kelton was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
