A Muskogee man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to being an accessory to first-degree murder.
Thristian Dvaughn Hunter, 28, entered his plea in Muskogee County District Court on Monday, according to court records. He will serve his sentence concurrently with a 20-year sentence he received in December 2018 following a conviction for kidnapping. He also received 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, court records show.
Hunter was charged along with Benrick Carter Jr., 26, and Mark Logan, 30, with the 2015 kidnapping and murder of 26-year-old Robert John Guenther.
Guenther was reportedly last seen alive on May 19, 2015, working on his bicycle in the front yard of a home in the 2000 block of Denver Street. A witness testified during preliminary hearings on the kidnapping charges that she saw a sport utility vehicle pull up and three men got out. The three men coerced Guenther into the vehicle, the witness said.
Later that day, law enforcement found Guenther’s body on a road near Wheeler Metals. He had been shot five times — twice in the back, once in the hand, once in the pelvis and once in the arm, according to a report from the medical examiner.
Guenther also sustained several blunt force injuries to his head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the report.
Logan was acquitted of the charges.
Carter pleaded guilty in June to accessory after the fact and conspiracy in Guenther's death. Carter received 10 years on each count, running concurrent with 2015 convictions for kidnapping and child neglect. He is serving his sentences at Lawton Correctional Facility in Lawton.
Hunter is serving his sentences at R.B. "Dick" Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.
