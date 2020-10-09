Muskogee man pleads guilty to child abuse charges

A Muskogee man pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of child abuse in Indian Country, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Michael Wayne Miller, 41, could face up to life in prison and/or a fine up to $5,000 for each count.
The indictment alleged that on or about Jan. 12, 2019, within the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Indian Country, Miller, an Indian, "did willfully and maliciously cause and threaten harm to the health, safety, and welfare of E.M., a child under the age of 18, by striking E.M."
The indictment further alleged that on or about Jan. 17, 2019, Miller, "did willfully and maliciously cause and threaten harm to the health, safety, and welfare of S.M., a child under the age of 18, by striking S.M."
The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
John F. Heil, III, U.S. district judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.