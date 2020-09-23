Muskogee man pleads guilty to child neglect

A Muskogee man pleaded guilty in federal court to child neglect in Indian Country, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Brandon Edward Bridges, 24, faces up to life in prison and/or a fine up to $5,000.
The indictment alleged that on or about Dec. 7, Bridges, an Indian, failed to provide six children adequate food, clothing, shelter, sanitation and hygiene and appropriate care and supervision and failed to protect the children from exposure to the use and possession of illegal drugs and illegal activities while Bridges was responsible for the health, safety and welfare of those children, all under the age of 18.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Bridges will be sentenced following the completion of a presentence investigation.
