The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Troy Richard Jenkins, 32, of Muskogee, entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of child pornography, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
During the plea hearing held June 27, Jenkins admitted to knowingly possessing and accessing with the intent to view more than 600 visual depictions involving the sexual exploitation of minors. Some of the pornographic images depicted children under the age of 12. Jenkins also admitted to distributing child pornography to others.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc and click on the tab “Resources.”
The charges arose from an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.
The Honorable Gerald L. Jackson, United States Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. At the conclusion of the plea hearing, Jenkins was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending sentencing.
Assistant United States Attorney Anthony C. Marek represented the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.