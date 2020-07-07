A Muskogee man pleaded guilty in federal court to drug- and weapons-related charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Brent Allen Haire, 42, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of firearms.
The indictment alleged that on or about Feb. 24, Haire, possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.
The indictment further alleged that on or about the same date, Haire possessed firearms in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and did possess firearms after he had been previously convicted of a felony.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Muskogee Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Steven P. Shreder, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
At sentencing, Haire could receive between five and 40 years in prison and/or a fine up to $5 million for the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He could receive not less than five years to run consecutive to any other term of imprisonment imposed and/or a fine up to $250,000 for the charge of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crime. For the crime of felon in possession of a firearm, Hair could receive up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.
