Muskogee man pleads guilty to failing to register as sex offender

A Muskogee man pleaded guilty in federal court to failure to register as a sex offender, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Yarnell Qudellious Payne, 36, faces up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $250,000.
According to the release, the indictment alleged that from about November 2018 until on or about Jan. 29, 2019, Payne, who is required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, failed to register. He had previous convictions in the State of Nebraska, in Lancaster County, on or about Jan. 4, 2017, for third-degree sexual assault of a child.
The charges arose from an investigation by the he U.S. Marshals Service.
Kimberly E. West, U.S. magistrate judge in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
