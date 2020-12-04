Ervin Hernandez, age 33, of Muskogee entered a guilty plea to distribution of methamphetamine, punishable by not less than five years and not more than 40 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $5 million.
The indictment alleged that on or about July 18, 2019, Hernandez distributed 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.
The charges arose from a joint investigation which was coordinated by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) of the Eastern District of Oklahoma. OCDETF is an initiative led and coordinated by the Office of the United States Attorney.
Kimberly E. West, U.S. Magistrate Judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
