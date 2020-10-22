A Muskogee man pleaded guilty in federal court to a firearms charge, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
David Neil Dunn, aka David Neil Dunn Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to Use, Carry, and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. He could be sentenced to not less than 10 years imprisonment to run consecutive to any other term of imprisonment imposed and/or a fine up to $250,000.
The indictment alleged that on or about Oct. 9, 2019, Dunn did knowingly use, carry, and discharge a firearm, during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Dunn will be sentenced following the completion of a presentence investigation report.
