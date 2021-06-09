A Muskogee man pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud charges, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Sebron Dejuan Brown, 35, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit odometer tampering; two counts of odometer fraud; and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Brown could potentially be sentenced to up to 20 years imprisonment.
The Second Superseding Indictment alleged that from about December 2016 and continuing through about May 2017, Brown and others agreed and conspired to "willfully reset and alter, and cause to be reset and altered, the odometers of motor vehicles, intending to change the mileage registered by the odometers."
The Second Superseding Indictment further alleged that on or about Dec. 18, 2016, and continuing through March 10, 2017, Brown did "reset and alter, and cause to be reset and altered, the odometer of motor vehicles from approximate high mileage to the approximate low mileage with the intent to change the number of miles registered on said odometers in vehicles."
The Second Superseding Indictment further alleged that from about March 3, 2017, and continuing through about May 2, 2017, within the Eastern District of Oklahoma and elsewhere, Brown, codefendant Rakyra Jones, codefendant Tracy Mahone (now dismissed from the Second Superseding Indictment), and others agreed and "conspired to transmit and caused to be transmitted by means of a wire communication in interstate commerce signals and sounds for the purpose of executing a scheme to defraud insurance companies."
The charges arose from an investigation by the Muskogee Police Department, the FBI, and the U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Office of Odometer Fraud Investigation.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. A date for sentencing has not been set.
