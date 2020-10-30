A Muskogee man pleaded guilty in federal court to mail fraud and tax fraud, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Kenneth Gene Morgan aka Kenny Morgan, 44, will be sentenced following the completion of a presentence report. He could receive up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000 for mail fraud. He could receive up to three years in prison and/or a fine up to $100,000 for tax fraud.
The information alleged that on or about Feb. 15, 2017, Morgan knowingly took and received from an authorized depository for mail an envelope, containing a check in the amount of $303,619.55, addressed to Direct Traffic Control Inc. and Kenny Morgan.
The information further alleged that on or about April 15, 2018, Morgan willfully filed a false 2017 Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, in which he reported Adjusted Gross Income of $176,564, when he knew that the Adjusted Gross Income failed to report approximately $208,563.35 of income.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.