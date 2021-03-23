A Muskogee man pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Demarco Latrel Patterson, 25, faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.
The indictment alleged that on or about June 22, 2019, Patterson, an Indian, did knowingly engage in a sexual act with a girl who was between 12 and 16 years of age.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly E. West accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Sentencing will follow.
