A Muskogee man pleaded guilty in federal court to sexual abuse in Indian Country, states a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Joshua Townsley, 29, faces up to life in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.
The information alleged that in or about August 2020, Townsley did knowingly cause and attempt to cause P.T., an Indian, to engage in a sexual act, when the defendant well knew, at that time P.T. was incapable of appraising the nature of the conduct, physically incapable of declining participation in the sexual act, and was physically incapable of communicating unwillingness to engage in the sexual act.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Muskogee Police Department and the FBI.
Kimberly E. West, U.S. Magistrate judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Assistant United States Attorney Sarah McAmis represented the United States.
