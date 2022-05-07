Jeffrey Damon Lewis received a total of 23 years and six months in prison for the crimes he committed in 2019.
Lewis, 41, of Muskogee, was convicted in December 2021 of conjoint robbery, possession of s firearm after a former felony conviction and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Muskogee County District Judge Bret Smith sentenced Lewis to 20 years in prison on the robbery conviction, three years for the possession conviction and six months for the stolen property conviction.
All counts are to run consecutively and with a previous conviction for threatening to perform an act of violence.
