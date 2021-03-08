A Muskogee man was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison for child neglect in Indian Country, states a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Brandon Edward Bridges, 24, will also serve 2 years of supervised release. The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The indictment to which Bridges previously entered a guilty plea alleged that on or about Dec. 7, 2019, Bridges, an Indian, did "willfully and maliciously fail and omit to provide" six children "adequate food, clothing, shelter, sanitation and hygiene and appropriate care and supervision and failed to protect" those six children "from exposure to the use and possession of illegal drugs and illegal activities" all while Bridges was responsible for the health, safety and welfare of the children, all under the age of eighteen.
“Exposing children to the use and possession of illegal narcotics is inexcusable criminal conduct which cannot be tolerated,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “It has been and will continue to be a priority of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to see to it our most vulnerable are protected.”
Ronald A. White, U.S. District judge, presided over the hearing. Bridges will remain in custody pending transportation to the designated federal facility at which his non-paroleable sentence will be served.
