David Neil Dunn, aka David Neil Dunn Jr., 20, was sentenced to eight months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release for stealing a firearm from a federal firearms licensed dealer.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Muskogee Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The indictment alleged that on July 12, Dunn stole a firearm from Mike’s Outdoors, a federal firearms licensed dealer.
“Investigations that lead to the recovery of stolen guns are obviously very important for the rightful owners," said U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester. They are also critical for the safety of the community because gun violence is often carried out by criminals using stolen firearms. This investigation resulted in guns being returned to the lawful owner and a safer community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.