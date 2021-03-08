A Muskogee man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for mail fraud and tax fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Kenneth Gene Morgan aka Kenny Morgan, 44, will also face three years of supervised release. Morgan also was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $442,883.66 to Direct Traffic Control Inc., and restitution in the amount of $119,467.87 to the Internal Revenue Service. The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service.
The information to which Morgan entered a guilty plea alleged in count one that from Aug. 15, 2016 through about March 22, 2017, Morgan devised a scheme to defraud Direct Traffic Control Inc. by diverting insurance claim funds received by Direct Traffic Control Inc. through the U.S. Mail into his personal bank account. Specifically, on Feb. 15, 2017, Morgan knowingly took an envelope, containing a check in the amount of $303,619.55, addressed to Direct Traffic Control Inc. and Kenny Morgan.
The Information further alleged that on or about April 15, 2018, Morgan made and subscribed a false 2017 Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, which contained and was verified by a written declaration that it was made under the penalties of perjury, and which he did not believe to be true and correct as to every material matter, in that he knowingly reported Adjusted Gross Income of $176,564.00, whereas, he then and there knew that the Adjusted Gross Income failed to report approximately $208,563.35 of income.
Morgan was ordered to surrender to the United States Bureau of Prisons by noon on May 1, 2021 to begin serving his sentence of imprisonment at a facility to be designated by BOP.
David C. Joseph, U.S. district judge from the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, who is temporarily assigned to the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the sentencing hearing.
