A Muskogee man was sentenced to federal prison for failure to register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Yarnell Qudellious Payne, 36, was sentenced to 33 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. After he is released from prison, Payne is also required to comply with drug testing and treatment, sex offender treatment including polygraphs to monitor compliance, sex offender registration, and he is prohibited from living with or having unsupervised contact with children without prior approval from his probation officer. The charges arose from an investigation by the United States Marshals Service.
“Federal sex offender registration statutes protect the public by requiring sex offenders to properly notify the appropriate law enforcement agencies where they are residing," said U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester. "The United States Marshals Service and its local law enforcement partners play a vital role in public safety by enforcing these laws.”
The indictment alleged that from on or about November 2018, until on or about Jan. 29, 2019, Payne, an individual required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, after having received felony convictions from the State of Nebraska, in Lancaster County, on or about Jan. 4, 2017, for third-degree sexual assault of a child, failed to register and update his registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
“As part of our efforts to keep our communities safe, it is with great pride that the United States Marshals Service works alongside state, local and tribal law enforcement to ensure that convicted sex offenders comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act,” said U.S. Marshal Kerry Pettingill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.