Muskogee man sentenced to federal prison

A Muskogee man was sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
David William Wilcox, 48, was sentenced to 33 months in prison, and five years of supervised release. While on supervised release, Wilcox cannot reside with anyone under 18 years of age without prior approval, and he must undergo sex offender treatment and comply with any requirements to monitor his progress, including polygraphs. The charges arose from an investigation by the Muskogee Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.
The indictment alleged that from on or about Oct. 21, 2018, until on or about Sept. 16, 2019, Wilcox, who is required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, after having received a felony conviction from the State of North Dakota on or about Jan. 27, 2014, for Felony Sexual Assault, traveled in interstate commerce and knowingly failed to register and update his registration as required.
“Sex offender registration statutes protect the public by requiring sex offenders to properly notify the appropriate law enforcement agencies where they are residing," said U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester. "The United States Marshals Service and its local law enforcement partners play a vital role in public safety by enforcing these laws."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.