A Muskogee man told police he was shot in the leg by a neighbor, and that neighbor has been arrested, police said.
Eric Speer, whose age was not released, was shot in the leg, police said. Speer was taken to an undisclosed hospital to be treated. His condition was not released.
Brandon Thompson, whose age was not released, was arrested and expected to be booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, according to a release from Lynn Hamlin, public information officer for the Muskogee Police Department.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Fredonia at approximately 9:15 a.m. Thompson was located "down the street" and was arrested, according to the release.
"Witnesses advised that this is an ongoing dispute between these two neighbors," Hamlin's release states.
