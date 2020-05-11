Muskogee police are investigating a shooting that happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
Officers were called to the 900 block of South B Street where they found Adrian Smith, who had been shot in the back, the release states. Police did not release Smith's age or his city of residence.
The release states Smith was taken to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries, but the name of the facility was not released.
