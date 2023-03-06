A Muskogee man died on Sunday from gunshot wounds he suffered early Saturday morning.
According to a Muskogee Police Department news release, officers were called to 525 N. Sixth St., #20, at approximately 1:30 p.m. to find Christopher Jerome Johnson, 51, in the apartment with a gunshot wound to his head. The release said he lived in the apartment.
The release also says Johnson was transported to a Tulsa hospital and investigators were notified Sunday that he died from his wounds. His death notice on the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., web site says Johnson died at Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa and his funeral services are pending.
An MPD case report said Leonard Trimble, 66, also lived in the apartment with Johnson and was the person who called the police. The weapon used is described in the report as a black Brodax 44-caliber Super Mag BB/Pellet pistol.
The release says this is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.