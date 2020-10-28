A Muskogee man was injured when he was shot Tuesday night by an unknown assailant, police said.
Jackie Green, 44, was taken to a Tulsa hospital and was stable. His condition was not released.
According to a release from Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a disturbance at at Country Club Apartments. While en route to the call, a police officer was stopped at the red light at Shawnee Bypass and Country Club Road, when he heard several gunshots. The officer then saw a maroon van speed into the intersection and lose control before coming to a stop in the intersection. After speaking with the driver, the officer learned the driver, Green, had been shot in the shoulder.
He told police that he accidentally turned in front of a small, silver car near Kum and Go, and they shot at his car. He was unable to provide police with a description of the car, other than it was silver. He could not describe the driver, either.
If you have any information about the shooting, contact Muskogee police at (918) 683-8000.
