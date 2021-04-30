A warrant for Cory Alan Rone, 39, of Muskogee, has been issued for escape from lawful detention and assault and battery on a police officer, according to a news release.
Rone appeared for court hearing on Friday afternoon at which time, the court ordered him into custody, and he fled the courthouse. He assaulted a police officer when exiting the courthouse, causing serious injury to the officer. Rone is suspected of driving a gray Ford Escort. Please contact law enforcement if you come into contact with Rone or know of his whereabouts.
Rone was in Muskogee County District Court on charges of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, reckless conduct with a firearm and resisting an officer. He was expected to enter a plea to the charges, but according to online records, Rone announced he refused the plea officer and wanted a new attorney. His body was revoked, and he was ordered into custody.
Rone also has a case pending on charges of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. He is set to be back in court June 22 on that charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.