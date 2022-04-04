A local man was killed on Oklahoma 16 west of Muskogee early Monday morning, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Keith Tucker, 38, was walking at approximately 4:54 a.m. when he was struck by a Dodge Ram truck driven by Steven Lickliter, 45, of Fort Gibson, according to the report. The collision happened 3/10 of a mile west of South 74th Street West. Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service. OHP is investigating the collision, the report states.
