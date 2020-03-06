Muskogee man successfully appeals sentence revocation

A Muskogee man whose 20-year suspended sentence was revoked in 2018 will have that sentence dismissed, according to an opinion from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
The opinion contends that Brian F. Joice, 41, was denied effective counsel in relation to a 2012 charge of writing a bogus check for $35.99. Joice pleaded guilty to the charge, while six other similar counts were dismissed in 2013.
District Judge Norman Thygesen then sentenced Joice to a 20-year suspended sentence. That sentence was revoked in 2018 after Joice was charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction in one case, and attempting to elude police, possessing a stolen vehicle, obstructing an officer, and first-degree burglary in another.
However, Joice should never have received the 20-year sentence in the first place, said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge.
“The maximum he could have gotten was one year,” Loge said. “It looked like the state didn’t file a page two in that case, so there couldn’t have been an enhancement.”
Lewis writes that without a second page alleging prior felony convictions, Joice should have received a one-year suspended sentence concluding on Feb. 26, 2014 — more than four years prior to his Nov. 29, 2018, revocation.
Because Joice’s counsel, local defense attorney Larry Vickers, did not raise the matter of excessive sentencing, Joice did not receive the full benefit of effective defense, which is a Constitutional right, Lewis writes.
“Counsel’s failure to object on grounds of jurisdiction and excessive sentencing resulted in prejudicial error,” Lewis writes. “There is a reasonable probability that these issues, if raised in the revocation proceeding, would have resulted in a different outcome.”
The charge represents a small portion of Joice’s overall prison sentences. In June 2019, Joice received two concurrent 20-year sentences in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections in relation to the aforementioned charges of eluding police and possessing a stolen vehicle. In February 2019, Joice was sentenced to 52 months in a federal prison for possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, which he is serving.
