Former Muskogee High Advanced Chorale member Jason Gage Clark is practicing, practicing, practicing to get to Carnegie Hall this February.
Clark was chosen as a finalist for the 2022 Young Adult Honors Performance Series. He is to perform Feb. 6 with the Young Adult Honors Choir at New York City's famed Carnegie Hall. The 30-member choir has singers from across the United States, Clark said.
He said the Honors Performance Series sent him an invitation to audition for the Young Adult Choir.
Clark, who works at a convenience store, said he chose to audition with two classical solos he sang in Latin.
"These were pieces I had sung in high school, so I was already familiar with them," he said. "There was also a performance biography of all the things I did in high school and a teacher nomination."
Honors Performance Series notified Clark of his selection in October. Nearly 10,000 people applied for the Series, he said.
"Man, it was pretty overwhelming," he said. "I initially completed the application process in June, but did not find out about my status until Oct. 30."
He received his music in late December and has been practicing ever since. The repertoire includes spirituals, a fast-paced Spanish piece and what he said are slow, melodic songs.
Practicing alone has been a challenge, he said. "They did provide me with rehearsal aids, rehearsal tracks, in that there is a person on the track singing my part, so I'm able to follow along and sing."
Clark leaves Thursday for New York City and will spend several days rehearsing with the Young Adult Choir. The Carnegie Hall performance is 2 p.m. Feb. 6, and he is to return Feb. 7.
According to the Honors Performance Series website, the Young Adult Honors Performance Series is geared to challenging musicians to improve their skills, network with other musicians, work with conductors and perform at Carnegie Hall.
Honors Performance Series also has Honors programs for middle school and high school musicians. In 2019, Fort Gibson High School senior Caleb Wilkie sang with the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at the Sydney Opera House.
A 2020 MHS graduate, Clark loved music from an early age. He said his father played bass with an area rock band.
"Just seeing him absolutely enjoying it really started it for me," Clark said.
Clark began singing in the choir as an eighth-grader at Alice Robertson Junior High.
"Going straight into high school, first meeting Mrs. Pointer going into ninth grade, I was instantly in love with it," Clark said. "I really came to enjoy the music, just the aspect of choral music, the harmony of human voices together. Also the community aspect to it. It can really be a family feel. Everybody is there because they love doing it."
He said Muskogee High School choral music director Teresa Pointer helped him develop his skill.
"She brought out more potential in me than I ever thought I had," Clark said. "She helped me push myself to accomplish so many things. The initial love and passion that she put into her craft, that inspired me to be a part of the high school choir."
Clark, who sings low bass, earned a number of choral honors in high school.
"I was a four-time All State member, and I was a two-time member of the Southwestern American Choral Directors Honor Choir," he said.
Nearly two years out of high school, Clark remains interested in the MHS choir department.
"At their concerts, I have actually gone and recorded for them," he said. "I've gone out of my way to purchase dedicated audio equipment for them. I've really enjoyed doing that."
