WASHINGTON — RICKY SCOTT, Muskogee, won a federal contract award for $26,415 from the U.S. Army, Tulsa, for Operation of Recreation Facilities.
editor's pick
Muskogee man wins federal contract
- By Targeted News Service
-
-
