WASHINGTON — Myles Thomas of Muskogee won a federal contract award for $64,500 from the U.S. Army, Tulsa, for Upper Illinois River Refuse Collection Service for Tenkiller Ferry Lake.
Muskogee man wins federal contract
- Submitted by Targeted News Service
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
84, Retired Parts Manager at James Hodge Ford, passed Thursday, 02/03/2022. Funeral Service: 2PM, Tuesday, 02/15/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Died Tuesday February 8, 2022. Service 1pm Monday, February 14, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Sunday 1 pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
ROBERT CARSON - age 78 of Tahlequah, OK. Material Handler. Died February 10, 2022, in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Monday February 14, 2022, 2:00 pm at Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation February 13, 2022, 1:pm until 5:00 pm.
RALPH C. SIMPSON - age 87 of Locust Grove, OK. Carpenter/Dairy Farmer. Died Thursday February 10, 2022, in Locust Grove, OK. Funeral services Monday February 14th, 2022, 10:00 am at Reed Culver Funeral Home
94, entered eternal life, Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Family and Friends Visitation 2:00pm-4:00pm, Sunday, February 13, 2022.Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Services 1:00pm, Monday, February 14, 2022, Checotah First Assembly of God. Share online condolences at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Administrative changes take place at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System
- Tahlequah lawyer disbarred
- Two child porn offenders sentenced
- Elderly Checotah men injured in crash
- Coleman wins second mayoral term in landslide
- Former Tahlequah doctor accused of killing nurse in Arkansas set for trial
- HorseChief leads Muskogee School Board race
- Election results at a glance
- Hilton-Flanary wins Ward 1 council seat
- Coleman retains seat as mayor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.