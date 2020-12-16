Muskogee man wins new truck

Muskogee Noon Lions Club member Howard Potts shared ideas on what he'll do with the 2021 Chevrolet pickup had he just won.
"I'll enjoy it, and I'm going to sell it," said Potts, the club's secretary-treasurer. "I've got a pickup that's going to be good enough to bury me in. So, I am, right now, probably going to get $25,000, so I'm going to get an even better price."
Potts won the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado truck by having the winning ticket in the statewide Oklahoma Lions Service Foundation Cowboy Cadillac drawing. The drawing was held in mid-November at an Ada Chevrolet dealership.
Potts said he didn't expect to win.
"This is the first time anybody has ever won in Muskogee," he said.
Oklahoma Lions Service Foundation sells Cowboy Cadillac tickets through October and November each year. There are 148 Lions Clubs, with 3,500 members, across Oklahoma.
The drawing raised funds for four state Lions Club programs:
• The Lions Eye Bank, which is dedicated in recovering corneal tissue for transplant.
• Lions KidSight, which provides vision screening for youth up to age 18.
• Lions Mobile Health Screening Unit, which performs free screenings for cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, lung capacity and other areas.
• Meadows of Hope foster care community near Perkins.
Potts said he encourages people to buy tickets for next Cowboy Cadillac fundraiser in 2021.
