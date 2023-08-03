A local charity won when a Muskogee man made a hole-in-one worth $25,000 recently.
Wayne Morton was playing in a charity golf tournament benefitting the Kelly B Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-Muscular Center. Morton aced the 130-yard 17th hole at Cherokee Springs Golf Course in Tahlequah.
Morton said he was donating $1,000 to Kelly B Todd. Kelly B Todd offers physical, speech and occupational therapy at no cost to kids with cerebral palsy and neuro-muscular disease.
Morton said it feels good to give back to the foundation.
“It’s great,” Morton said. “It’s all about the kids. Kids are running around, aren’t laying down suffering, they’re up moving around and it takes money to do that.”
Nissan of Muskogee sponsored the hole-in-one contest. Greg Stout of Nissan of Muskogee said he used to offer a car for a hole-in-one, but decided to change it up since no one was winning it.
