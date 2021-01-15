Video images captured by a Muskogee man inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot appear to have been turned over to federal investigators seeking tips about those who breached security.
The FBI asked the public to help identify individuals who took part in the violence on Capitol Hill that resulted with the deaths of at least five people. One rioter was shot and killed as the mob attempted to break through a door into the Speaker's Lobby just off the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, and a Capitol Hill Police officer was beaten to death.
Three video clips that range in length from eight to 58 seconds posted by Andrew Ericson, 23, capture scenes as rioters march from a nearby rally into the Capitol. Other scenes show them streaming through National Statuary Hall and into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.
Some of the images in the video clips appear to have been taken near areas where Richard Barnett, a gun rights advocate from Gravette, Arkansas, was seen. Barnett, 60, was arrested and charged by complaint after photos of him sitting at a desk inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office were posted online — he is among more than 40 people identified Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice as being charged by complaint following the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Repeated attempts to contact Ericson, a graduate of Muskogee High School who attended Northeastern State University and the University of Arkansas, and several family members proved unsuccessful. Voter registration records show Ericson, 23, registered as a Democrat in March 2016, cast a ballot in the presidential election the following November, and never voted again until the 2020 presidential election.
His sister, Olivia Ericson, defended her brother — described by his critics on social media as a "white nationalist" — on Facebook against those who shared videos Andrew Ericson posted on Snapchat.
Those videos were lambasted by people who know Ericson and his family. One person who inquired about whether Ericson's activities had been reported to those investigating the violent attempt to stop Congress from certifying the electoral results of the presidential election prompted this response:
"A bunch of people have. He has a rich lawyer daddy and insane amounts of privilege so we'll see what come of it."
Attempts to contact his father, Stuart Ericson, have yet to yield a response.
Some who shared Ericson's videos say there are others from the Muskogee area who traveled to Washington that same week. It was unknown Thursday who those people were or the extent of any participation in the riot, which resulted with the 45th president being impeached for a second time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.