Muskogee Mayor to provide update on U.S. 69

U.S. 69 may look a little different these days with the recent demolition of the Deluxe Inn, 534 S. 32nd St. However, the progress won’t stop there.
Mayor Marlon Coleman will host a public information session on Thursday to celebrate the recent successes along the U.S. 69 corridor and update the public on the future development on the horizon, including the widening of the highway to seven lanes.
The public is invited to attend. Speakers will include Coleman, State Representative Avery Frix and Oklahoma Department of Transportation Commissioner Bob Coburn.
