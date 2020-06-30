Unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board show that Marlon Joseph Coleman leads with 3,973 vote or 59.15% of votes to Wayne Divelbiss' 2,745 votes or 40.85% of votes for the Muskogee Mayor race.
Memorial Service 11:00 am Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Community Gospel Center in Fort Gibson under the direction of Hibbs Funeral Home.
82, died Friday, June 26, 2020 in Checotah. Graveside Service 10 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery. Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah, OK.
Yolanda Yevette White, 63, left us June 12th. A Celebratory Service Saturday, June 26th, 2020, 2:00 PM, Timothy Baptist Church. Burial @ Booker T. Washington Cemetery. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
92, ret. factory worker & rancher, died Wednesday. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Checotah Funeral Service. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Checotah Funeral Service Chapel.
