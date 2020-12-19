The Muskogee Medical Foundation is hosting its annual Christmas Dinner at noon on Christmas Day at the Muskogee Civic Center.
In an effort to help keep the community safe, this year’s event will be a drive-thru. A “walk-up” area will also be available. Traffic will enter on Fourth Street (either from Okmulgee or Columbus Street) and line-up will be a two-lane, one-way flow down Boston Street in front of the civic center. Traffic will exit on Fifth Street.
Originally started in 2012 to benefit the Gospel Rescue Mission residents, the event was moved the very next year to the Frisco Depot to accommodate anyone who wanted to attend.
In 2015, it was renamed “Momma C’s Soul Food Christmas Dinner,” in honor of the late Cassandra Gaines. This year will be the third year at the Muskogee Civic Center.
Other sponsors include Momma C's Soul Food Kitchen, Love Bottling, Bronko's BBQ Sauce and Hamlin’s El Toro.
If you would like to volunteer: Angelina Villegas-Cummings (918) 683-5168 or angelina.vcummings@gmail.com.
The Muskogee Medical Foundation was formed for the charitable purpose of raising and administering funds for health care needs in Muskogee and its immediate surrounding area. To donate or learn more about the MMF, visit www.muskogeemedicalfoundation.org.
If you go
WHAT: Momma C’s Soul Food Christmas (Drive-thru) Dinner, sponsored by the Muskogee Medical Foundation.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St. Enter on Fourth Street (either from Okmulgee Avenue or Columbus Street) and lineup will be a two-lane, one-way flow down Boston Street in front of the Civic Center.
WHEN: Noon, Christmas Day.
COST: Free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.