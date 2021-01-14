Two Muskogee County men have pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in Indian Country, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Colton Delain Edwards, 19, and Jakeyvious Dune Lee Key, 19, each face up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.
The indictment alleged that on or about July 30, 2019, Edwards and Key, by force and violence and by intimidation, did attempt to take items of value from the person and presence of D.L.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Haskell Police Department, the Muskogee Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
John F. Heil III, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the pleas and ordered the completion of the presentence investigation reports. Sentencing will be scheduled following the completion of the reports.
