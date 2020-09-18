Muskogee Public Library will present its annual Mini-Convention, or Mini-Con, on Saturday. Due to new guidelines created for COVID-19, admission will be free and the entire event will be hosted online via a Discord server hosted by library staff.
“The library has been adapting to the pandemic crisis and working to find ways to better serve the community during this time,” said Jessica Conley, branch manager of Muskogee Public Library. “We’re excited to bring about this celebration of fandom and family fun for the community.”
Mini-Con will have three panels featuring composer and musician Eric Roth, YouTuber Matt Shea, and Muskogee Public Schools’ eSports coordinator Dominic Bloschichak. Several bestselling authors will make appearances in all-day Author Q&A sessions: Patrick Carman, Gail Carson Levine, Tracey West, Jim Butcher, Lev Grossman, Shawn Speakman, and Terry Brooks. There will be Cosplay contests for kids (5-8), pre-teens (9-12), teens (13-17), and adults (18-up), with Shepherd Creations as the guest judge. Debuting this year, a “mask-erade” will also be held for guests who’d like to show off their masks. A virtual Escape Room themed as the TV show "The Office" will run all day. Vendors and exhibitors will be available for guests throughout the event.
