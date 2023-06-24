WHAT: Muskogee Municipal Authority regular meeting; Redevelopment Authority regular meeting; City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
Municipal Authority
Consider:
• MMA Minutes of May 22, 2023, or take other necessary action.
• MMA Claims for all City Departments for the month ending May 31, 2023.
Redevolopment Authority
Consider:
• Minutes of May 22, 2023.
• MRA claims for May 13, 2023 through June 16, 2023.
City Council
Consider:
CONSENT AGENDA:
• Claims for all City departments April 29, 2023, through June 2, 2023.
• Resolution No. 2947 declaring items of personal property presently in the possession of the City of Muskogee, to be surplus to the needs of the City of Muskogee, and authorize the City Manager, or his designee, to offer for sale or dispose of the same, all as per attached list.
• Resolution No. 2943 declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the conveyance of said property.
• Award a contract to SVC Enterprises, LLC d/b/a AtHomeDesign, in the amount of $92,540 for the exterior rehabilitation of four (4) residential structures and consider approval to award a contract to NCC, LLC, in the amount of $16,667 for the exterior rehabilitation of one (1) residential structure through the Muskogee Neighborhood Rehabilitation Program.
• Authorize the City Manager to execute an Engagement Letter with Crawford and Associates, Certified Public Accountants, to perform audit preparation and produce financial statements for the FY2023.
• Authorize the City Manager to execute an Engagement Letter with Hood & Associates, Certified Public Accountants, to perform review of financial statements and prepare audit report for FY2022.
• Spend up to the approved budgeted amounts to Utility Technology Services/Sensus for our Automatic Meter Read System.
ª Muskogee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Departments to apply and accept funds as awarded, for the Cherokee Nation Public Safety Partners Grant, in the amount of $50,000.00 each, for funding to assist with supplies, equipment, training, infrastructure, or other uses.
ª Accept the recommended bids for Water Treatment Plant Chemicals for water treatment as follows: 1) Chlorine at $1.12 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 2) Fluorosilicic Acid at $0.295 per pound to Univar USA; 3) Poly-phosphate at $0.665 per pound to Hawkins Inc.; 4) Aluminum/polymer liquid blend coagulant at $0.4497 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 5) Sodium Chlorite solution at $0.5073 per pound to Evoqua Water Technologies; 6) Ferric Chloride at $0.1925 per pound to Pennco Inc.; 7) Copper Sulfate at $0.515 per pound to Brenntag Southwest.
• Following lowest and/or best bids for Road Materials for repair and maintenance projects:1) Number 2 Cover Material — APAC/Okay Quarry — $16.00 per ton; 2) Aggregate — APAC/Okay Quarry — $10.50 per ton; 3) 3” Pit Run — APAC/Okay Quarry — $14 per ton; 4) Asphalt Sand — Arkhola Sand & Gravel/Muskogee — $9.75 per ton; 5) Fill Sand — Arkhola Sand & Gravel/Muskogee — $9.75 per ton; 6) Concrete Type S3 and S4 — Arkhola Sand & Gravel/Muskogee S3 at $83 per ton and S4 at $86 per ton; 7) Hot Mix-Cold Laid Patching Material: Tulsa Asphalt-Alternate #1 Location — $109 per ton, Alternate #2 Material Yard — $124 per ton; 8) 12” Pit Run — APAC/Okay Quarry — $23.00 per ton; 9) I1-67 Washed Rock (Limestone) — APAC/Okay Quarry — $16 per ton; and 10) 6” Gabion Rock — APAC/Okay Quarry — $15 per ton.
• Lowest and/or best bids for concrete materials as follows: a) 3,500 psi concrete at $136 per cubic yard — Twin Cities Ready Mix, Inc.; b) 3,500 psi high early strength concrete at $137.00 per cubic yard — Muskogee Redi Mix; c) 3,000 psi concrete at $132 per cubic yard — Muskogee Redi Mix; d) Flow Fill concrete at $126 per cubic yard — Twin Cities Ready Mix, Inc.; and e) City Pay Dray at $120 — Twin Cities Ready Mix, Inc..
• Cooperative Agreement between the City of Muskogee and Main Street Muskogee, to promote the economic well-being and development of the community by enhancing and revitalizing the downtown area.
• Muskogee Fire Department to purchase a new 2023 E-One fire truck from Banner Fire Equipment in the amount of $597,774.
• Changing the approved annual Gala Celebration to a City-Wide Picnic, re-appropriate the funds approved for the Gala.
• Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame matching grant funds request in the amount of $55,000.
• Apply matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater, totaling $3,200.
ª Appointment of Tracy Hoos as Chair of the Public Works Committee.
• Renumber the following resolutions: A Resolution Declaring Certain Items of Personal Property to be Surplus to the Needs of the City,” from Resolution No. 2729 to Resolution No. 2948, A Resolution Declaring Certain Real Property to be Surplus to the Needs of the City,” from Resolution No. 2730 to Resolution No. 2949, both as previously approved by City Council on February 27, 2023,and “A Resolution Declaring Certain Real Property to Be Surplus to the Needs of the City,” from Resolution No. 2731 to Resolution No. 2950, as previously approved by City Council on May 22, 2023.
• Agreement with Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) and the City of Muskogee for relocation of a 6-inch medium pressure natural gas pipeline for the Country Club Widening, Project No. 2023009, in the amount of $283,799.
• Authorize the City Manager to execute a renewal agreement with Great Plains Consulting, LLC, to provide project construction inspection services on various OWRB and Capital Improvement Projects as required by the loan agreement.
• Agreement for engineering services for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Project No. JP-27108, Muskogee County US-69 Grade, Drain Surface, Bridge, Water and Sewer Relocation, with Holloway, Updike, and Bellen Engineering (HUB), in the amount of $237,500.
• Amendment to the July 2022 Water Purchase Agreement with Rural Water District #5, allowing for an increase in the amount of water usage.
• Appointment of Shirley Hilton-Flanary to serve on the Contractors Pre-Qualification Board in accordance with Emergency Ordinance No. 4087-A.
Appointment of Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed to serve on the annual Rodeo Committee for FY 2023-2024, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Stephanie Jones.
• Ann Barker Ong to the Muskogee Medical Center Authority (MMCA), to serve a seven (7) year term, filling the expired term of Rev. Rodger Cutler, beginning June 1, 2023, and ending May 30, 2030.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Receive report from Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) Rail Division on potential upgrades to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Broadway and Okmulgee Streets rail crossings.
• Contract between the City of Muskogee and Hilldale Public Schools to furnish two (2) uniformed officers to provide law enforcement security for functions and act as the School Resource Officers for the school district campuses.
• Consider an Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session. b. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
d. Pursuant to Section 307C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development, including an incentive request by a Locally Owned Business located within the northwest quadrant of the City of Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
e. Pursuant to Section 307C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development, including an incentive request by a Locally Owned Business located within downtown Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session
f. Pursuant to Section 307C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statues, consider convening in Executive Session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development, including an incentive request for a potential development in the southeast quadrant of the City of Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action in open session.
g. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss possible litigation to quiet title to certain real property being purchased by the City within the northwest quadrant of the City of Muskogee, and the possible retention of outside counsel, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
h. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the lawsuit styled H & G Paving vs. City of Muskogee, CJ-2023-147, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, State of Oklahoma, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
i. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Legal Services Agreement and Resolution No. 2951, retaining Fulmer Sill PLLC and Smith Barkett Law Group for the purpose of pursuing legal claims, regarding hazardous water contaminants in the City of Muskogee, OK, and authorize the Mayor to execute the Legal Services Agreement and Resolution for the City’s participation in said litigation, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
j. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss all outstanding litigation involving the City of Muskogee, as per the list, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
k. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker’s Compensation claim of Matthew Hampton, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
l. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker’s Compensation claim of Teresa Acree, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
