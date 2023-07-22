WHAT: Muskogee Municipal Authority regular meeting; Redevelopment Authority regular meeting; City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
Municipal Authority
Consider:
• MMA Minutes of June 26, 2023
• MMA Claims for the month ending June 30, 2023.
Redevelopment Authority
Consider:
• Minutes of Special Call June 12, 2023, and Regular Session June 26, 2023
• MRA claims for June 17, 2023 through July 14, 2023.
• Economic development within the City of Muskogee, and take other necessary action.
• Current state of operations and management of the Muskogee Civic Center.
• Authorize a Professional Service Agreement between the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority and Retail Attractions, LLC, for retail recruitment and consulting services, in the amount of $48,000.00, commencing July 1, 2023.
• Consider an Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statues, consider convening in Executive Session for the purpose of enticing economic development within the City of Muskogee, and take other necessary action in Open Session.
City Council
Consider:
CONSENT AGENDA
• Claims for all City departments June 3, 2023, through June 30, 2023.
• Approval of the Final Plat for the Warrior Addition, brought by Wallace Designs.
• Amendment to the Contract between the City of Muskogee and Five Star Demolition to extend their demolition contract for a period of ninety (90) days.
• Lowest and best bid from Traffic and Lighting Systems Group, Inc. (TLS), in the amount of $407,739.50, for traffic signals and striping for the Shawnee Bypass (U.S. 62) and Country Club Road Intersection Improvements.
• Olsson Agreement, Amendment No. 2, between the City of Muskogee and Olsson, Inc., providing for professional services for the East Smith Ferry Road Widening and Reconstruction, between US Highway 64 and Gulick Street in the amount of $35,900.
• Approval of the appointment of Margaret Taylor to the Historic Preservation Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Michelle Shirley, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2026.
• Appointment of David Ragsdale to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center Trust Authority, to serve a five (5) year term, filling the expiring term of Rev. Leroy Walker, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending July 31, 2028.
• Appointment of Martin Bebb to the Muskogee Housing Authority, filling the unexpired term of Gary Dunlap, beginning August 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on a request brought by Big Foot Cannabis for a Specific Use Permit to operate a marijuana dispensary on property located at 2422 N. 32nd St..
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on an application by Ernesto Lopez for a Specific Use Permit to operate a medical marijuana dispensary on property located at 407 East Shawnee Bypass.
• Hold a Public Hearing to discuss and consider the proposed 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Project Number 18265-CDBG-21, for waterline replacement.
• Consider approval to purchase two (2) trucks from Green Country Auto Sales in Collinsville, Oklahoma, in an amount totaling $99,990.
• Consider approval of Regional Concession pricing from Chris Nikel Dodge, in the amount of $49,341.00 each, totaling $98,682.00 for the purchase of two (2) 2023 Dodge Ram Crew Cab 4x4 1/2 ton pickups, and one (1) 2023 Dodge Ram Crew Cab 4x4 pickup for $43,918., for the Water Treatment Plant.
• Ordinance No. 4201-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, by amending Chapter 82, Utilities, Article II, Charges and Procedures, Section 82-39, New account service fee and transfer fee; deposit required; and repealing Chapter 82, Utilities, Article III, Water Service Charges, Section 82-70, Water Service Charges; adding repealer, severability and setting an effective date.
• Consider approval to apply matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater (managed by Muskogee Tourism Authority), totaling $8,500.
• Authorize the Muskogee Police Department to apply for, and if approved, accept the 2023 Justice Assistance Grant (JAG), in the amount of $40,566.
• Appointment of Councilor Shirley Hilton-Flanary to the City Facilities Board to serve as a Council Representative, beginning August 1, 2023.
• Appointment of Kelly Beach to the Urban Renewal Authority (URA), to serve as the At-Large member, replacing John Tyler Hammons, for a three (3) year term, beginning September 1, 2023, and ending August 31, 2026.
• Nominate and appoint Councilor Patrick Cale to serve on the Purchasing Committee.
• Nominate and appointment Councilor Alex Reynolds as Vice Chair of the Public Works Committee.
• Provide direction to Staff on a potential future General Obligation Bond Program.
• Consider an Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307 B.1 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the employment, and evaluate the performance, of Municipal Judge, Toni Bradley-Smith, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
d. Pursuant to Section 307C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statues, consider convening in Executive Session to confer on matters pertaining to economic development, including an incentive request for a potential development in the southeast quadrant of the City of Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
e. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker’s Compensation claim of Helen Hull, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
f. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker’s Compensation claim of Richard Ellison, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
g. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker’s Compensation claim of Jimmy Thomason, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
