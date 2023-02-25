Muskogee Municipal Authority, Redevelopment Authority, City Council — Agendas

WHAT: Muskogee Municipal Authority regular meeting; Redevelopment Authority regular meeting; City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
• • •
MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Consider:
• MMA Minutes of January 23, 2023.
• MMA Claims for the month ending January 31, 2023.
• • •
REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Consider:
• MRA minutes of January 23, 2023.
• MRA claims for January 14, 2023.
• Receive report on Civic Center operations.
• • •
CITY COUNCIL
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Change Order No.1 for Hatbox Event Center Site Improvements, Project No. 2022030, with Rosscon, LLC, in the amount of $36,425 for items related to the ongoing improvements at the site.
• Change Order No. 2 for the Hatbox Event Center Site Improvements, Project No. 2022030, with Rosscon, LLC, in the amount of $12,032 for repair of soft spots under the sidewalk on the west side of the Hangar.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract between the City of Muskogee and the C.T. Brannon Corporation, for a renovation and expansion project of the River Country Family Water Park, to accommodate improvements to the existing facility and future growth.
• Final Payment to Rosscon, LLC, in the amount of $17,450 for Hatbox Paving Project No. 2022023.
• Authorize the City Manager to surplus two (2) sanitation trucks and sell to the City of Holdenville, in the amount of $10,000 per truck.
• Micro-Seal SW Zone 2023 bid to Vance Brothers, in the amount of $460,510.58.
• Mill & Overlay SW Zone 2023 bid to APAC-Central, Inc., in the amount of $3,869,701.28.
• Mill & Overlay NW Zone 2023 bid to APAC Central, Inc., in the amount of $2,705,615.96.
• Purchase one (1) - 144" Xmark Mower in the amount of $66,794 through Omnia Partners Contract Entity from Marvin Mowers, for use in the Environmental Control Division.
• Appointment of Toni Cotton to the Board of Adjustment, to serve a three (3) year term, beginning March 1, 2023, and ending on February 28, 2026, filling the expired term of Judith Hoffman.
• Appointment of Linda Milton to the Wellness Initiative Coalition, to fill the unexpired term of Perline Boyattia-Craig, beginning March 1, 2023, and ending on August 31, 2024.
• • •
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all City departments December 31, 2022 through February 3, 2023.
• Hearing, discuss, and take necessary action related to an appeal of the findings by the Uniform Building Code Appeals Board (UBCAB) issued on December 28, 2022, that the structure located at 800 South 32nd Street is dilapidated and has become detrimental to the health, safety, or welfare of the general public, as to constitute a public nuisance, and/or creates a fire hazard which is dangerous to other property.
• Ordinance No. 4187-A to rezone the property addressed as 6000 W. Broadway, being more particularly described in the Ordinance from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to PUD, Planned Unit Development, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Ordinance No. 4188-A on the application of American Bank Inc., to rezone the property addressed as 219 S. 32nd Street, being more particularly described in the Ordinance from C1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Ordinance No. 4179-A, an ordinance amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 90, Zoning; Article XXIII, Specific Use Permits; Section 90-32-01, Purposes; Section 90-23-02, Conditions for Approval; and Section 93-23-05, Administration; adding repealer, severability, codification, and setting an effective date.
• Resolution No. 2729 declaring certain items of personal property presently in the possession of the City of Muskogee, to be surplus to the needs of the City of Muskogee, and authorize the City Manager to offer for sale or dispose of the same, all as per the attached list.
• Declare the former City Senior Center property located at 119 Spaulding and adjacent lots, as described further herein, as surplus to the needs of the City, authorizing and appointing a committee consisting of Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed, Councilor Traci McGee, Councilor Shirley Hilton-Flanary, and Councilor Perline Boyattia-Craig, to finalize, review, score, and recommend transfer of said property through a Request for Proposal process.
• Resolution No. 2730 declaring property located at 119 Spaulding Boulevard and adjacent lots as surplus property and authorize transfer of said property through a Request for Proposal process.
• Authorize the City Manager to execute an Engagement Letter with Hood & Associates, Certified Public Accountants, to perform review of financial statements and prepare audit report for FY2021.
• Report from Staff on the status of the Smith Ferry Road Project and land survey.
• Changes made to Council Policy 10-3, Honorary Street Name Sign Policy.
• Reject the bids from the sole contractor on the Housing Rehabilitation Program for the repair of thirteen (13) dwellings.
• Amendment to the contract between the City of Muskogee and Okie Safety Consulting to increase the contract value.
• Update on the proposed Grandview Park Redevelopment Project, discuss next steps and project timeline.
• Contract renewal with Midwest Employers Casualty Company for Excess Workers' Compensation Insurance, in the amount of $97,753.
• Sourcewell Purchase from RP Power, for Kohler Emergency Generator Set and Automatic Transfer Switch, for use at Lift Station 9, in the amount of $88,450.10.
• Award bids to Citywide in the amount of $1,050 per mow for the detention pond mowing project within the City of Muskogee.
• Award bids to Avery Lawn in the amount of $1,688 per mow for all locations for mowing projects within the City of Muskogee for Highway 69, Main Street, East Okmulgee, and Spaulding medians.
• Recommendation from Holloway, Updike and Bellen for the best bid of a replacement high service pump at the Water Treatment Plant to Evans Enterprises, in the amount of $256,959.37.
• Award bids to Lawn Stars in the amount of $2,250 per month for all locations for the mowing project which include the Health Department Ditch, Broadway and G Street, and Haskell Blvd., all within the City of Muskogee.
• Negotiation and possible execution of an agreement between the City of Muskogee and Baredown Pro Rodeo, LLC., to produce the annual rodeo for 2023 at the Hatbox Complex as approved by Council on July 11, 2022, and provide direction to Staff regarding this event as well as identification of appropriate funding.
• Provide direction to Staff related to hosting an annual Gala Celebration at the Muskogee Civic Center.
• Discuss ways to facilitate and incentivize league play and tournaments for the Muskogee Youth Baseball League at the Hatbox sports complex for 2023, and provide direction to Staff.
RECOGNIZE CITIZENS WISHING TO SPEAK TO THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307 B.1 Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the employment, and evaluate the performance, of Municipal Judge, Toni Bradley-Smith, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.b. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of C.B. Abel, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of John David Alexander, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
d. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of Larry Fennel, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
e. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of Dustin Wisdom, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
f. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of Jacob Schiller, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
