WHAT: Muskogee Municipal Authority regular meeting; Redevelopment Authority regular meeting; City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Optimum Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
• • •
MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Consider:
• MMA Minutes of July 24, 2023.
• MMA Claims for the month ending July 31, 2023
• Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statues, consider convening in Executive Session for the purpose of enticing economic development within the City of Muskogee.
• • •
REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Consider:
• Minutes of Special Call July 10, 2023, and Regular Session July 24, 2023.
• MRA claims for July 15, 2023 through Aug 18, 2023.
• Guidelines for the Locally-Owned Business Incentive Program.
• Appointment of a Secretary for the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statues, consider convening in Executive Session for the purpose of enticing economic development within the City of Muskogee.
• • •
CITY COUNCIL
Consider:
CONSENT AGENDA
• Claims for all City departments July 1, 2023 through August 4, 2023.
• Resolution No. 2953 declaring items of personal property presently in the possession of the City of Muskogee, to be surplus to the needs of the City of Muskogee, and authorize the City Manager, or his designee, to offer for sale or dispose of the same, all as per attached list.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an Engagement Letter with Hood & Associates, Certified Public Accountants, to perform review of financial statements and prepare audit report for FY2023.
• Change Order No. 2 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Digester Rehabilitation Project No. 2021007, with Cook Consulting, LLC, in the amount of $191,360.65.
• Accept the Engineering Services Agreement from Holloway, Updike, and Bellen, Inc. (HUB), for design, bidding, and construction phase services, for replacement of the Water Treatment Plant High Service Pump No. 3, Project No. 2023014, in the amount of $94,100.
• Purchase one (1) new Ford F-250 truck for use in the Facilities Maintenance Division from Dunn Ford Company, located in Stigler, OK, in an amount totaling $55,515.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute a lease purchase agreement with the Muskogee Medical Center Authority, not to exceed the amount of $825,000.00, to purchase and equip new police patrol vehicles.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute an economic development agreement awarding City of Muskogee property located at 119 Spaulding and adjacent lots, to Divine Love Outreach Ministry.
• Preliminary and Final Replat for R&L Carriers, consisting of one (1) lot on 15.91 acres, located near 2831 S. 24th St W.
• Purchase a plant and sewer lift pump from United Rentals, through Sourcewell purchase, in the amount of $65,926.07.
• Purchase a trickling filter recirculation pump from Haynes Equipment Company (sole source), for use at the Sewer Plant, in the amount of $71,361.
• Receive an equipment grant in the amount of $39,072 from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) for reimbursement of the purchase of balers to manage plastic recycling at the Recycle Center, and further authorizing the City Manager to expend funds from the Matching Grant Fund in the amount of $9,138 to pay the matching portion of this grant.
• Change Order No. 1 to the Northwest Mill and Overlay Project, in the amount of $120,991.20, to APAC Central.
• Replace traffic signals located at 4th Street and West Okmulgee Ave., with a stop sign creating a one-way northbound stop.
• Purchase water meters from Utility Technology Services (UTS), for Phase II of the Automated Meter Reading System Replacement Project, not to exceed an amount of $1,400,000.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider approval of Ordinance No. 4203-A, on the application of Dyke Properties to rezone a parcel of land from “C-1” Local Commercial, to “C-2” General Commercial, as well as a second parcel of land, from “I-1” Light Industrial, to “C-2” General Commercial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Hold a Public Hearing and consider approval of Ordinance No. 4204-A, to close the alley located behind Hoos Pediatrics, brought forth by Dr. Tracy Hoos, for the property located at 904 W. Okmulgee Ave.
• Resolution No. 2945 authorizing Muskogee Police Officer Garrett Dunlap to serve as a part-time school resource officer at Oktaha Public Schools, funded by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office as part of a grant-funded program.
• FY2023-2024 Cooperative Agreement between the City of Muskogee and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and Museum for the implementation of cultural and tourism development of the greater Muskogee community.
• Report from Three Rivers Museum as to its financial condition, project status, and progress towards achieving the public service objectives of heightening cultural diversity and area history and encouraging visitor development, as well as, consider approval to renew the Cooperative Agreement for FY2023-2024.
• Report from Muskogee County Public Transit Authority as to the financial condition, progress, and achievement of providing public transportation, as well as, consider approval to renew the Cooperative Agreement for FY2023-2024.
• Recommendation from Olsson Engineering to award the lowest and best bid for the Smith Ferry Off Right-of-Way Detention Pond to Ira M. Green Construction, in the amount of $530,153.30.
• Change Order No. 1 for the Canterbury Storm Sewer, Project No. 2022005, with Cook Consulting, LLC, in the amount of $56,220., for additional concrete and repairs, or take other necessary action. (Mike Stewart)
• Amend Council Policy 10-3, Honorary Street Name Sign Policy.
• Honorary street name for Evelyn Hibbs, designating the location on Broadway Street, between 3rd and 4th Streets, as “Evelyn Hibbs Blvd.”
• Authorizing the Mayor to execute a Letter of Support to Muskogee County EMS to re-purpose the county’s vacant juvenile detention facility near Cincinnati and Spaulding for EMS uses.
• Appoint Patrick Cale to the Muskogee Tourism Authority, to fill the unexpired term of Sharon Champlain, beginning September 1, 2023, and expiring July 31, 2025.
• Appointment of David Weston to the War Memorial Trust Authority to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expiring term of Stephanie Jones, beginning September 1, 2023.
• Consider an Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.