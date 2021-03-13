Muskogee lost another valued member of the community on Friday when Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Manager Harley Hamm died.
A well-known musician, Hamm was loved by music aficionados and civic leaders for his tireless efforts on behalf of the city.
"I was in New Orleans on Friday with my mom when someone mentioned it and I said 'No, surely not,'" said Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Harley meant a lot to the community in terms of wanting to give of himself to make Muskogee great. He sacrificed a lot of time managing the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame - he was just a great volunteer, a great supporter, a great lover of people and music."
Someone who knew him about as well as anyone was Katey Blair, widow of Jim Paul Blair, the former director of OMHOF.
"He's like a family member to me," she said. "I've know him about 15 years. It just hurts my heart. He was one of the greatest guitar players I've ever experienced.
"He had a ’funk‘ that was so awesome. He could do Stevie Ray Vaughan better than Stevie Ray Vaughan himself."
Blair said at the time of his death, Hamm was working on an album and that album will be released and will be "a legacy for Muskogee and for the world."
She also said Hamm was ready to help out whenever he was needed.
"He was a great man, always willing to help," she said. "Any type of benefit - and we will be doing a benefit - he was always first one to step up and play...for free."
There will be a special board meeting of the OMHOF on Sunday to discuss where it goes from here without Hamm.
"This is such a fantastic organization," Blair said. "We will come together as a family like we always do. We will rise above the tragedy."
